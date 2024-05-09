May 09, 2024 / NTS GMT

Henry Nahmad - EVI Industries Inc - Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer



Hello, and welcome to EVI Industries earnings call for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024 (sic - "March 31, 2024") This is Henry Nahmad, Chairman and CEO of EVI.



Today, I will summarize our operating results for the third quarter of fiscal '24,