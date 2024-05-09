Q1 2024 Lotte Chemical Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Yong Kim - Lotte Chemical Corp. - Head of Investor Relations



Good afternoon. I am Yong Ban Kim, Head of IR at LOTTE Chemical. I would like to thank you for taking time out of your busy schedule to attend today's event. We'll now begin our 2024 first quarter earnings call. We'll introduce the senior management present today and discuss the first quarter business results and second quarter business outlook, after which our CEO will walk you through the strategic direction of LOTTE Chemical.



Following the CEO's remarks, we will proceed to a Q&A. All presentations will be simultaneously interpreted well. Q&A will be interpreted consecutively now like to introduce the senior management team who is attending this earnings call.



First is Kim Gyo-Hyun, CEO of LOTTE chemicals. Next is the CFO of Nak-sun Sung; the CSO Min-Woo Kim, also with us today is Giseop Kwak, Head of Strategy management division of Basic Chemicals and Ji-soon Park Head of Monomer Division; and [Oh Yoon] Head Of Polymer Division; [Sohn Byeong-hyeok] Head of our [Medix] business and also [Yung Kim], Head of Business