On May 9, 2024, Michael Olague, the Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer of Sierra Bancorp (BSRR, Financial), sold 4,753 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra, which provides retail and commercial banking services primarily in the Central Valley of California. The bank offers a wide range of deposit products and loans as well as wealth management, investment, and insurance services.

The shares were sold at a price of $22.29 each, resulting in a total transaction amount of approximately $105,919.37. Following this transaction, the insider's direct ownership in the company stands at 0 shares.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,753 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for Sierra Bancorp shows a balanced activity with 2 insider buys and 2 insider sells over the past year.

As of the latest sale, Sierra Bancorp has a market cap of approximately $329.72 million. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 9.34, which is slightly lower than the industry median of 9.53.

According to the GF Value, the stock is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This recent insider sell might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's fair value.

