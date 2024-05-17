Mattel Inc (MAT, Financial), a leading global children's entertainment company known for its portfolio of iconic brands and toys, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, and Fisher-Price, recently witnessed a significant insider transaction. Isaias Zanatta Roberto Jacobo, the EVP & Chief Supply Chain Officer, sold 21,655 shares of the company on May 7, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail here.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 46,655 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend at Mattel Inc, where there have been no insider buys but nine insider sells over the same timeframe.

On the day of the sale, shares of Mattel Inc were trading at $18.83, giving the company a market cap of approximately $6.492 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 22.75, which is above both the industry median of 20.18 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value assessment, Mattel Inc is currently modestly undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89 based on a GF Value of $21.12. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation perspectives. With the stock currently positioned as modestly undervalued and a consistent pattern of insider sales, stakeholders might look closely at market and company fundamentals for future investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.