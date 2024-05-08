On May 8, 2024, Joanne Smith, Executive Vice President & Chief People Officer of Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL, Financial), sold 4,846 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

Delta Air Lines Inc operates as one of the major American airlines. The company provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and across the world. The airline is known for its extensive domestic and international network, and it plays a key role in the global aviation market.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 29,655 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Delta Air Lines Inc, where there have been 14 insider sells and only 3 insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Delta Air Lines Inc were priced at $52.3. This valuation brings the market cap of the company to approximately $34.04 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 6.78, which is lower than both the industry median of 14.44 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Delta Air Lines Inc is estimated at $48.59 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider sentiment and potential future stock performance.

