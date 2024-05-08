On May 8, 2024, Paul Smith, Chief Commercial Officer of ServiceNow Inc (NOW, Financial), sold 190 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

ServiceNow Inc (NOW, Financial) specializes in digital workflow solutions that automate business processes across various departments within enterprises, including IT, employee, and customer workflows. The company aims to enhance operational efficiencies and improve user experiences through its cloud-based platform.

Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 18,797 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at ServiceNow Inc, where there have been 73 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of ServiceNow Inc were priced at $718.78 on the day of the transaction, bringing the company's market cap to approximately $148.48 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 77.32, which is above the industry median of 27.48.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $755.43, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95. This suggests that ServiceNow Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.