Director William Rosier Sells Shares of NVR Inc (NVR)

On May 8, 2024, Director William Rosier sold 600 shares of NVR Inc (NVR, Financial), as reported in the SEC Filing. This transaction occurred at a stock price of $7,665.63.

NVR Inc, a prominent player in the homebuilding and mortgage banking sectors, operates under its Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes brands. The company is known for its construction quality and customer service.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 600 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within NVR Inc, where there have been 49 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

As of the latest transaction, NVR Inc has a market cap of approximately $24.03 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 15.99, which is above the industry median of 10.98.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for NVR Inc is $5,968.85 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.28.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to investors tracking insider activities as an indicator of potential stock performance or company health.

