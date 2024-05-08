On May 8, 2024, Director Charles Crisp sold 7,000 shares of Targa Resources Corp (TRGP, Financial) as reported in the SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $112.54 per share. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 24,500 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

Targa Resources Corp (TRGP, Financial) is a provider of midstream services and logistics for the natural gas and natural gas liquids markets. The company operates a network of pipelines, processing plants, and storage facilities, primarily in the Southern and Midwestern United States.

The company's shares were trading at $112.54 on the day of the sale, giving Targa Resources Corp a market cap of approximately $25.18 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 23.37, which is above the industry median of 11.215.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Targa Resources Corp's stock is estimated at $72.46, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.55.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 22 insider sells at Targa Resources Corp, reflecting a trend of insider sales.

This insider activity and the current valuation metrics provide investors with data points to consider in their investment decisions regarding Targa Resources Corp (TRGP, Financial).

