Toast Inc (TOST, Financial), a company specializing in cloud-based technology for the restaurant industry, recently saw a significant transaction from its Chief Financial Officer, Elena Gomez. On May 8, 2024, the insider sold 12,500 shares of the company at a price of $26.39 per share. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. This sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 77,250 shares. It is important to note that during this period, the insider has not made any share purchases. The transaction comes at a time when Toast Inc holds a market cap of approximately $14.89 billion. The company's valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are essential for investors tracking stock performance. The insider transaction history for Toast Inc shows a pattern of more sales than purchases among insiders, with 92 sales and only 1 buy over the past year. This could be an indicator of insider sentiment towards the stock's future performance. For more detailed valuation, investors might consider looking at the GF Value of the stock to assess its potential fair value and future return prospects. This recent insider activity provides critical data for investors and market watchers tracking the movements of high-level executives within Toast Inc.

