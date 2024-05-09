On May 9, 2024, Kwang Tan, Group President of Flex Ltd (FLEX, Financial), sold 22,626 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

Flex Ltd (FLEX, Financial) is a global company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to various industries. This includes the automotive, communications, enterprise, and consumer technology sectors.

Over the past year, Kwang Tan has sold a total of 111,748 shares of Flex Ltd (FLEX, Financial) and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend seen within the company, where there have been 40 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Flex Ltd (FLEX, Financial) were trading at $28.88 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $12.09 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Flex Ltd stands at 12.48, which is below the industry median of 24.005.

The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.72, based on a GF Value of $16.79. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

