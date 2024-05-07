On May 7, 2024, Matthew Simmes, President and Chief Operating Officer of IES Holdings Inc (IESC, Financial), sold 14,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC.

IES Holdings Inc operates in the technology and infrastructure industries, providing electrical and mechanical design and construction services. The company has a market cap of $3.6 billion.

Following this transaction, the insider's total sales over the past year amount to 20,000 shares, with no recorded purchases. The broader insider transaction history at IES Holdings Inc shows a pattern of 21 insider sales and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, IES Holdings Inc's shares were priced at $170.52 on the day of the sale. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 26.88, which is above both the industry median of 15.53 and the company's historical median.

The GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, is set at $69.86, suggesting that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.44.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This sale by Matthew Simmes might draw investor attention due to the significant valuation gap indicated by the GF Value and the current market price, alongside the ongoing insider selling trend at IES Holdings Inc.

