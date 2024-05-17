Tan Victor (Pang Hau), Regional President - APAC of Plexus Corp (PLXS, Financial), sold 1,000 shares of the company on May 7, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing.

Plexus Corp specializes in providing Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, communications, and aerospace/defense sectors. The company offers product development and design, supply chain solutions, new product introduction, manufacturing, and aftermarket services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,000 shares of Plexus Corp and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 29 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the date of the sale, shares of Plexus Corp were priced at $106.8 each, resulting in a market cap of approximately $2.942 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 29.68, which is above both the industry median of 24.005 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, Plexus Corp has a GF Value of $100.67, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.06. This suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the company's executives view the stock's value and future prospects.

