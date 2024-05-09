On May 9, 2024, Daniel Hudson, EVP & General Counsel, sold 20,000 shares of Tidewater Inc (TDW, Financial) as reported in the SEC Filing. The transaction occurred with shares priced at $109 each.

Tidewater Inc operates in the energy industry, providing offshore service vessels and marine support services to the global energy industry. The company helps in the transportation of personnel and supplies, towing and anchoring mobile rigs, assisting in offshore construction activities, and a variety of specialized services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 28,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. The recent transaction forms part of a broader trend where the company has seen 9 insider sells and 6 insider buys over the past year.

The shares of Tidewater Inc were trading at $109 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $5.64 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Tidewater Inc stands at 42.45, which is above the industry median of 11.215. This ratio is also higher than the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Tidewater Inc is estimated at $50.08 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.18.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company’s past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into insider confidence and valuation perspectives.

