On May 8, 2024, Samuel Rubio, the Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accounting Officer of Tidewater Inc (TDW, Financial), sold 24,396 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on May 9, 2024, as reported in the SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 65,825 shares and has not made any purchases.

Tidewater Inc operates globally, providing offshore service vessels and marine support services to the global energy industry. The company helps in the transportation of personnel and supplies to offshore facilities, along with towing and anchoring mobile rigs.

On the day of the sale, shares of Tidewater Inc were priced at $107.39, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $5.64 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stood at 42.45, which is above the industry median of 11.215.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Tidewater Inc is estimated at $50.08 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.14.

The insider transaction history for Tidewater Inc shows a pattern of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 9 sales and 6 buys.

The valuation metrics and insider trends provide a snapshot of Tidewater Inc's current financial position and insider confidence.

