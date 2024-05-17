Wolters Kluwer NV's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Exploring the Sustainability and Growth of Wolters Kluwer NV's Dividends

Wolters Kluwer NV (WTKWY, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $1.45 per share, payable on 2024-06-11, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-05-10. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Wolters Kluwer NV's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Wolters Kluwer NV Do?

Wolters Kluwer is a global provider of professional information, software solutions, and services in health; tax and accounting; environmental, social, and governance; finance; compliance; and legal sectors. More than 60% of revenue is generated in North America and around 30% is from Europe.

1788872131816353792.png

A Glimpse at Wolters Kluwer NV's Dividend History

Wolters Kluwer NV has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2003, distributing dividends bi-annually. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share to track historical trends.

1788872150795579392.png

Breaking Down Wolters Kluwer NV's Dividend Yield and Growth

Wolters Kluwer NV currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.27% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.39%, indicating an expected increase in dividend payments over the next 12 months. Despite this, Wolters Kluwer NV's dividend yield is near a 10-year low and underperforms 81.94% of global competitors in the Business Services industry.

Over the past three years, Wolters Kluwer NV's annual dividend growth rate was 14.70%, extending to 14.80% per year over five years, and achieving a decade-long growth rate of 10.70%. The 5-year yield on cost of Wolters Kluwer NV stock is approximately 2.53%.

1788872169095327744.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio of 0.43 suggests that Wolters Kluwer NV retains a significant part of its earnings, ensuring funds for future growth and downturns. The company's profitability rank of 9 out of 10, combined with a decade of positive net income, supports its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Wolters Kluwer NV's robust growth rank of 9 out of 10 underscores its strong growth trajectory. The company's revenue and earnings growth rates, along with a 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 11.30%, outperform a significant portion of global competitors, indicating a solid foundation for sustained dividend payments.

Conclusion

Considering Wolters Kluwer NV's consistent dividend payments, robust growth rates, and strong payout ratio, the company appears well-positioned to maintain its dividend distributions. Investors seeking high-dividend yield opportunities can explore more using the High Dividend Yield Screener available to GuruFocus Premium users.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.