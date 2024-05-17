Stock market futures indicate a positive opening for the final trading day of the week. Here's a concise breakdown:

S&P 500 futures are up by 15 points, a 0.3% increase.

Nasdaq 100 futures have risen by 66 points, up by 0.2%.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures have gained 80 points, also up by 0.2%.

This uptick is supported by a strong performance in the mega cap sector and a significant revenue increase reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM). Overall, the major indices have seen a rise between 1.2% and 1.8% over the past week.

In recent earnings updates, Akamai Technologies (AKAM) is experiencing a downturn due to its lower-than-expected future earnings guidance, while Natera (NTRA) is seeing gains following positive results and outlook.

Interest rates are relatively stable with minor increases in Treasury yields; the 10-year note is up by two basis points to 4.47%, and the 2-year note has also increased by two basis points to 4.83%.

Key events to watch today include:

10:00 ET: Preliminary May University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment.

14:00 ET: April Treasury Budget report.

In other corporate news:

Akamai Technologies (AKAM) has reported earnings slightly above expectations but provided weaker future earnings and revenue guidance.

Natera (NTRA) exceeded earnings expectations and raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) announced a significant 59.6% year-over-year revenue growth for April.

T-Mobile (TMUS) and Verizon (VZ) are reportedly discussing the acquisition of parts of US Cellular.

Other notable updates include performance and strategic movements from Unity Software (U), Novavax (NVAX, Financial), Victoria's Secret (VSCO), Dutch Bros (BROS), 3M (MMM), Apple (AAPL), and Microsoft (MSFT, Financial).

Reviewing overnight developments:

Today's News

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) saw its stock rise approximately 3% in premarket trading after reporting a significant 59.6% year-over-year revenue increase for April 2024. The company, which manufactures chips for major tech firms such as Apple (AAPL), Nvidia (NVDA), and AMD (AMD), experienced a monthly revenue increase of 20.9% from March to April. The strong performance is part of a broader trend of robust growth for TSM in the first four months of the year.

SoftBank (SFTBY) is adjusting its investment strategy, selling stakes in companies like DoorDash (DASH), Coupang (CPNG), and Grab Holdings (GRAB) to increase its focus on semiconductors and artificial intelligence. This move aligns with CEO Masayoshi Son's vision to deepen SoftBank's involvement in AI, despite some of SoftBank's recent investments, like Arm Holdings (ARM), showing mixed financial results.

Bloom Energy (BE) reported a larger than expected Q1 adjusted loss but maintained its full-year revenue guidance. The company announced a significant agreement with Intel (INTC) to create Silicon Valley's largest fuel cell-powered computing data center. Despite the quarterly loss, Bloom Energy's reaffirmation of its annual revenue outlook and the new partnership highlight potential growth areas, particularly in AI and data center markets.

SoundHound AI (SOUN) saw its stock jump over 15% in pre-market trading after reporting a narrower Q1 loss and a significant 73% year-over-year revenue increase. Backed by Nvidia (NVDA), SoundHound also adjusted its full-year revenue forecast upwards, reflecting strong market demand for its AI voice solutions across various industries.

Novavax (NVAX, Financial) shares surged approximately 175% premarket following a transformative licensing agreement with Sanofi (SNY, Financial). This deal not only provides substantial financial backing to Novavax but also involves co-commercialization of its COVID-19 vaccine, potentially stabilizing the company's financial outlook and boosting its stock significantly.

Roblox (RBLX, Financial) experienced a rebound, with its stock rising about 2% premarket after MoffettNathanson upgraded the shares from Sell to Neutral. This upgrade comes after a significant drop in stock price, prompted by a weaker-than-expected bookings forecast, highlighting the volatile nature of stock valuations based on market expectations and analyst ratings.

Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA, Financial) faced a downturn, losing about 11% in premarket trading after significantly cutting its full-year revenue outlook. The downgrade was driven by underperformance in its Biosecurity segment and broader business headwinds, which have raised concerns about the company's future revenue streams and stability.

MacroGenics (MGNX, Financial) tumbled around 66% in premarket trading after disappointing Q1 financial results and concerning interim data from a Phase 2 trial of its prostate cancer therapy. The negative clinical trial outcomes and financial underperformance have significantly impacted investor confidence, leading to a sharp decline in its stock price.

Microsoft (MSFT, Financial)-backed OpenAI is set to launch an AI-powered search product that could rival Google (GOOG, Financial) (GOOGL, Financial). This strategic move, planned just before Google's annual I/O conference, underscores the intensifying competition in the AI sector and highlights OpenAI's efforts to expand its capabilities and market presence.

NIO (NIO, Financial), Li Auto (LI, Financial), and XPeng (XPEV, Financial) saw their stocks decline in early U.S. premarket trading after reports that the Biden administration might announce new tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles. This potential policy shift could have significant implications for the global EV market, affecting companies based in China and potentially altering competitive dynamics.

GuruFocus Stock Analysis