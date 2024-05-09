On May 9, 2024, Peter Carlin, a Director at Adient PLC (ADNT, Financial), sold 4,207 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. This sale is part of a series of insider transactions over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 7,760 shares and made no purchases.

Adient PLC is a global leader in automotive seating, serving all major automakers. The company designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks.

On the date of the sale, shares of Adient PLC were priced at $28.9, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $2.60 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stood at 17.77, above both the industry median of 16.78 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, Adient PLC is considered Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.71, based on a GF Value of $40.43. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

The insider transaction trend for Adient PLC over the past year shows no insider purchases and seven insider sales, indicating a possible preference for selling among the insiders during this period.

This recent transaction by Director Peter Carlin continues the trend of insider sales at Adient PLC, providing investors and market watchers with insights into insider activities and sentiments.

