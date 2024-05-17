What's Driving Dutch Bros Inc's Surprising 22% Stock Rally?

10 minutes ago

Dutch Bros Inc (BROS, Financial), a prominent player in the restaurant industry, has recently experienced a significant uptick in its stock performance. Over the past week, the company's stock price has surged by 21.71%, and over the last three months, it has seen a 21.53% increase. This positive trend is reflected in its current market capitalization of $3.36 billion. According to GuruFocus, the stock is fairly valued at $35.33, closely aligned with the GF Value of $36.55, which calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates.

Company Overview

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru coffee shops, focusing on hand-crafted beverages. The company's diverse beverage offerings include hot and cold espresso-based drinks, cold brew coffee, proprietary energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and more. Dutch Bros operates through two segments: company-operated shops and franchising. 1788934857334878208.png

Assessing Profitability

Despite its growth, Dutch Bros Inc faces challenges in profitability, with a Profitability Rank of 3/10. The company's Operating Margin stands at 6.90%, which is higher than 66.09% of its peers in the industry. In terms of returns, the Return on Equity (ROE) is 4.58%, and the Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.78%, both metrics surpassing over 36% of competitors. The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.35%, better than 41.83% of industry counterparts. Over the past decade, Dutch Bros has been profitable for 2 years, which is better than 13.9% of its peers. 1788934876800643072.png

Growth Trajectory

Dutch Bros Inc demonstrates strong growth metrics. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is an impressive 30.50%, outperforming 91.89% of the industry. Future revenue growth over the next 3 to 5 years is estimated at 22.40%, which is also superior to 91.89% of competitors. The 3-Year EPS Growth Rate stands at 35.00%, and the future EPS growth rate is projected at 28.50%, both metrics exceeding industry averages. 1788934927987929088.png

Key Stakeholders

Among the top holders of Dutch Bros Inc, Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) leads with 1,173,555 shares, representing 1.56% of the company. Following him is Robert Karr (Trades, Portfolio), holding 258,003 shares, which accounts for 0.34% of the company.

Competitive Landscape

Dutch Bros Inc operates in a competitive environment with major players like Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE, Financial) with a market cap of $1.9 billion, Brinker International Inc (EAT, Financial) with a market cap of $2.62 billion, and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL, Financial) with a market cap of $1.2 billion.

Conclusion

Dutch Bros Inc showcases robust growth metrics and a positive stock performance trend, though it continues to face challenges in profitability. The company's strategic positioning in the restaurant industry, coupled with its impressive growth rates, suggests potential for future value creation despite current profitability ranks. Investors should weigh both the competitive landscape and the company's financial health when evaluating its stock for potential investment opportunities.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

