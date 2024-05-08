Q1 2024 Myomo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Myomo first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Kim Golodetz. Please go ahead.



Kim Golodetz - LHA Investor Relations - IR



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. This is Kim Golodetz with LHA. Welcome to the Myomo first quarter 2024 conference call.



Earlier this afternoon, Myomo issued a news release announcing financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024. If you would like to be added to the company's e-mail distribution list to receive future announcements, please register on the company's website at myomo.com, or call LHA at (212) 838-3777 and speak with Carolyn Curran. With me on today's call from Myomo are Paul Gudonis, Chief Executive Officer; and Dave Henry, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I'd like to caution listeners that statements made during this conference call by management other than historical facts are forward-looking statements. The