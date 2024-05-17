Sweetgreen's Q1 Earnings: Strong Sales and Expanding Digital Footprint

Author's Avatar
40 minutes ago

Sweetgreen (SG, Financial) has reported a significant rise in its stock following a positive Q1 earnings report. Despite a larger-than-expected loss, the company surpassed revenue expectations and raised its FY24 financial forecasts. Sales guidance has been increased to $660-675 million from the previous $655-670 million, and adjusted EBITDA predictions have been adjusted to $10-19 million from $8-15 million.

Key highlights from the quarter include:

  • SG achieved its first positive adjusted EBITDA of $0.1 million, a notable improvement from a $6.7 million loss the previous year, driven by aggressive new location openings.
  • Quarterly comparable sales (comps) rose by 5%, exceeding the forecasted 3%, with the increase primarily due to a 5% rise in menu prices, despite flat traffic.
  • Digital sales continued to dominate, accounting for 59% of total revenue, with 56% originating from SG's own digital platforms.
  • The introduction of protein plates and a test launch of caramelized garlic steak in Boston marked efforts to diversify the menu beyond salads.
  • SG plans to expand its footprint by adding 23-27 new restaurants in 2024, focusing on both new and existing markets in the U.S.

Overall, Sweetgreen's recent performance has been commendable, particularly in terms of sales growth and digital engagement. Though the company faced some challenges with traffic, the overall positive reception to new menu items and strategic expansion plans are promising signs for the future. Sweetgreen has shown resilience and innovation since its IPO in November 2021, and is clearly focused on maintaining a robust growth trajectory.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.