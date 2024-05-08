News Corp (NWSA) Q3 Earnings: Misses Revenue and Net Income Estimates Amidst Market Challenges

Comprehensive Analysis of Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results

35 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $2.42 billion, marking a 1% decline year-over-year, falling short of the estimated $2.506 billion.
  • Net Income: Reached $42 million, down 29% from the previous year's $59 million, falling short of the estimated $77.19 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Recorded at $0.05, below the estimated $0.15, and adjusted EPS was $0.11.
  • Total Segment EBITDA: Slightly increased by 1% to $322 million, compared to $320 million in the prior year.
  • Digital Subscriptions: Dow Jones digital subscriptions grew significantly, reaching over 5 million, with Dow Jones segment revenues up by 3%.
  • Free Cash Flow: Improved to $491 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2024, up from $320 million in the prior year.
  • Strategic Developments: Extended partnership with Google and ongoing structural reviews to enhance operational flexibility.
Article's Main Image

On May 8, 2024, News Corp (NWSA, Financial) disclosed its financial outcomes for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 through its 8-K filing. The company, a global leader in media and information services, reported a slight decrease in revenue and a significant drop in net income, reflecting persistent market challenges and strategic adjustments.

1788952326170636288.png

Financial Performance Overview

News Corp's revenue for the quarter stood at $2.42 billion, marking a 1% decrease from $2.45 billion in the prior year. This result fell short of the analyst expectations which projected revenues of $2.506 billion. The decline was primarily attributed to lower advertising revenues in the News Media segment, reduced physical book sales in the Book Publishing segment, and challenges in the U.S. housing market impacting Move's revenues. Foreign currency fluctuations also negatively influenced the revenue by $21 million.

The company's net income also experienced a downturn, recording $42 million compared to $59 million in the previous year, a 29% decrease. This decline was significantly below the analyst estimates of $77.19 million. The decrease in net income was driven by higher impairment and restructuring charges, and increased depreciation and amortization expenses, although partially offset by lower income tax expenses.

Segment Performance and Strategic Initiatives

Despite the overall revenue decline, certain segments of News Corp showed resilience and growth. The Dow Jones segment saw a 3% increase in revenue, driven by a 10% growth in its professional information business, including notable advances in Risk & Compliance and Dow Jones Energy. Digital subscriptions at Dow Jones reached a new high with significant net additions.

REA Group also posted strong results with a 15% increase in quarterly revenues, primarily due to robust performance in the Australian residential market. However, the Subscription Video Services and Book Publishing segments experienced declines due to unfavorable market conditions and lower physical book sales, respectively.

Operational Highlights and Future Outlook

News Corp is actively engaging in strategic reviews and restructuring to enhance flexibility and efficiency across its operations. This includes a headcount reduction initiative aimed at reducing costs. The company's management remains focused on navigating the ongoing digital transformation and maximizing shareholder value amidst evolving market dynamics.

Chief Executive Robert Thomson highlighted the company's efforts to adapt to the digital revolution and the strategic importance of promoting quality journalism in the age of Generative AI. Thomson also emphasized the ongoing structural review aimed at optimizing the company's operations.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

The company reported a healthy cash flow, with net cash provided by operating activities reaching $844 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2024, an increase from $670 million in the prior year. Free cash flow also saw a significant improvement, demonstrating the company's solid operational efficiency and cash generation capability.

Conclusion

While News Corp faces ongoing challenges in several segments, its strategic initiatives and strong performance in digital and professional information services highlight its adaptability and potential for future growth. Investors and stakeholders will likely watch closely as the company continues to navigate market fluctuations and refine its strategic focus.

For detailed financial figures and further information, refer to News Corp's official earnings release and financial statements.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from News Corp for further details.

