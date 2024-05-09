Evergy Inc (EVRG) Reports Q1 2024 Earnings: Misses Analyst EPS Projections

Detailed Analysis of Financial Performance and Future Outlook

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Summary
  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported at $0.54, falling below the estimated $0.64.
  • Adjusted Net Income: Reached $124.7 million, below the estimated $206.80 million.
  • GAAP Net Income: Decreased to $122.7 million from $142.6 million year-over-year.
  • Dividend: Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.6425 per share, payable on June 20, 2024.
  • 2024 Guidance: Reaffirmed GAAP and adjusted EPS guidance range of $3.73 to $3.93.
  • Operational Factors: Earnings impacted by higher operation and maintenance expense, and higher depreciation and amortization expense.
  • Legislative Developments: Highlighted the signing of Kansas House Bill 2527, enhancing the state’s regulatory framework and supporting economic development.
Article's Main Image

On May 9, 2024, Evergy Inc (EVRG, Financial), a prominent regulated electric utility serving eastern Kansas and western Missouri, disclosed its financial results for the first quarter of 2024 through its 8-K filing. The company reported GAAP earnings of $122.7 million, or $0.53 per share, a decrease from $142.6 million, or $0.62 per share, in the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) were slightly higher at $124.7 million, or $0.54 per share, yet still below the previous year's $136.1 million, or $0.59 per share.

Company Overview

Evergy operates major subsidiaries including Evergy Metro, Evergy Kansas Central, Evergy Missouri West, and Evergy Transmission Co., managing a combined rate base of approximately $19 billion. The company is recognized as one of the largest wind energy suppliers in the U.S., emphasizing its commitment to sustainable energy.

Financial Performance Insights

The decline in earnings per share was attributed to increased operation and maintenance expenses, higher depreciation and amortization, and elevated interest expenses, although partially offset by new retail rates and transmission margin. The mild winter weather continued to impact retail sales, reducing earnings by an estimated $0.07 per share compared to normal conditions.

Despite the quarterly earnings miss, Evergy reaffirmed its full-year 2024 GAAP and adjusted EPS guidance ranging from $3.73 to $3.93. This projection aligns with the company's long-term adjusted EPS annual growth target of 4% to 6% through 2026, based on the midpoint of 2023 adjusted EPS guidance of $3.65.

Dividend and Shareholder Returns

Reflecting its commitment to shareholder returns, Evergy's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.6425 per share, payable on June 20, 2024, to shareholders of record as of May 20, 2024.

Strategic Developments and Market Position

Evergy's strategic focus remains on delivering affordable, reliable, and sustainable electric power. Recent legislative developments, such as the signing of Kansas House Bill 2527, are expected to enhance the state’s regulatory framework and support economic development in Kansas. Evergy’s management expressed confidence in meeting its financial and operational targets for 2024 and beyond.

Analysis of Financial Statements

The detailed financial statements released by Evergy show a robust structure, yet the increased costs highlight challenges in managing expenses. The utility sector is capital-intensive, and Evergy’s ability to manage its operational costs while investing in infrastructure will be crucial for long-term sustainability and competitiveness.

In conclusion, while Evergy's first-quarter earnings fell short of analyst expectations, the company's strategic initiatives and stable dividend payments demonstrate a solid foundation for future growth. Investors and stakeholders will likely watch closely how Evergy navigates operational challenges and capitalizes on legislative changes moving forward.

For further details on Evergy’s financial performance and strategic outlook, please visit the company’s investor relations page at investors.evergy.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Evergy Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.