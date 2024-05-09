Arhaus Inc (ARHS) Q1 2024 Earnings: Misses Revenue Estimates and Reports Decline in Net Income

Comprehensive Analysis of Arhaus Inc's First Quarter Financial Performance

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported $295 million, falling short of estimates of $329.92 million.
  • Net Income: Achieved $15 million, below the estimated $28.42 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Recorded at $0.11, underperforming against the estimated $0.20.
  • Gross Margin: Decreased to $115 million from $128 million year-over-year, reflecting higher showroom costs and expansion efforts.
  • Comparable Store Sales: Experienced a decline of 9.5% in the quarter.
  • Operating Cash Flow: Improved to $37 million from $11 million in the comparable period last year.
  • Store Expansion: Plans to open 9 to 11 new showrooms, alongside several renovations and relocations.
Article's Main Image

On May 9, 2024, Arhaus Inc (ARHS, Financial), a leading lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings, disclosed its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, through its 8-K filing. The company reported a net revenue of $295 million, a decrease from $305 million in the same quarter the previous year, falling short of analyst expectations of $329.92 million. Net income also declined to $15 million from $34 million year-over-year.

Company Overview

Arhaus Inc is renowned for its artisan-crafted home furnishings and robust omni-channel presence, including over 90 showrooms and a dynamic online platform. The company's offerings span various categories such as furniture, outdoor, lighting, textiles, and decor, aiming to provide unique, high-quality products for a discerning clientele.

Financial Highlights and Challenges

The first quarter saw a significant reduction in net revenue and net income, primarily due to non-recurrence of prior year's abnormal backlog deliveries and adverse weather impacts in January. The company's gross margin also decreased to $115 million from $128 million in the previous year, influenced by lower net revenue and increased showroom costs associated with expansion efforts. Selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 16.8% to $97 million, driven by new showroom openings and enhanced corporate expenses to support growth.

Strategic Investments and Market Position

Despite the setbacks in net income and revenue, Arhaus continues to invest strategically in its business. The company's CEO, John Reed, highlighted the successful implementation of a new warehouse management system and the positive response to new product introductions. Arhaus is also expanding its market presence with several new showrooms planned for the second quarter, which are expected to bolster brand awareness and drive future growth.

Detailed Financials and Future Outlook

Arhaus reaffirmed its full-year 2024 outlook, projecting net revenues between $1.33 billion and $1.37 billion and net income ranging from $95 million to $105 million. The company anticipates adjusted EBITDA to be between $185 million and $200 million. For the upcoming second quarter, revenue is expected to be between $310 million and $320 million, with net income projected between $14 million and $18 million.

On the balance sheet, Arhaus reported a healthy cash position of $233 million and maintained a debt-free status. Inventory levels saw a modest increase to $268 million, up from $254 million at the end of 2023, aligning with the company's growth initiatives and new showroom openings.

Investor and Analyst Perspectives

The company's performance this quarter reflects the challenges of fluctuating demand and operational expansions. While the decrease in net income and revenue might concern investors, Arhaus's strategic investments and strong balance sheet provide a foundation for resilience and potential growth in the competitive home furnishings market.

Arhaus Inc remains committed to its strategic growth plans and continues to enhance its operational capabilities and product offerings, aiming to deliver long-term value to its shareholders and customers alike.

For more detailed information, you can access the full earnings report and listen to the earnings call on Arhaus's investor relations website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Arhaus Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.