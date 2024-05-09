Trulieve Cannabis Corp (TCNNF) Q1 2024 Earnings: Surpasses Revenue Expectations, Sees Improvement in Net Loss

First Quarter Results Highlight Strong Cash Flow and Operational Efficiency

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $298 million, up 4% year-over-year, exceeding the estimated $285.97 million.
  • Net Loss: Recorded at $23 million, an improvement from previous figures, but still exceeding the estimated net loss of $18.13 million.
  • Gross Margin: Achieved a gross margin of 58%, indicating a significant improvement from the previous year's 53%.
  • Free Cash Flow: Generated a robust $124 million in free cash flow, highlighting strong operational efficiency.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Reached $106 million, or 36% of revenue, showing a substantial increase of 35% year-over-year.
  • Retail Expansion: Opened three new dispensaries, contributing to a total of 196 retail locations, with 31% outside of Florida.
  • Cash Position: Ended the quarter with $327 million in cash, bolstered by significant tax refunds and operational cash flow.
Article's Main Image

On May 9, 2024, Trulieve Cannabis Corp (TCNNF, Financial), a leading cannabis company in the U.S., released its first quarter financial results for the year, demonstrating a robust performance with significant improvements in revenue and net loss. The details were disclosed in their latest 8-K filing.

Company Overview

Trulieve Cannabis Corp is a vertically integrated "seed to sale" and fully licensed medical marijuana company. It is primarily involved in the cultivation, possession, use, sale, and distribution of medical cannabis.

Financial Performance

The company reported a revenue of $298 million for the first quarter of 2024, marking a 4% increase both sequentially and year-over-year, which surpasses the estimated revenue of $285.97 million. This growth was primarily driven by increased retail traffic and larger average basket sizes, with 96% of the revenue generated from retail sales.

Trulieve achieved a gross margin of 58%, translating to a gross profit of $174 million, up from $150 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The company's net loss improved significantly to $23 million, a 31% sequential improvement and a 64% improvement year-over-year. This performance is better than the anticipated net loss of $18.13 million.

Adjusted EBITDA stood at $106 million, or 36% of revenue, reflecting increases of 21% sequentially and 35% year-over-year. The company also reported strong cash flow from operations at $139 million and free cash flow of $124 million.

Operational Highlights and Future Prospects

During the quarter, Trulieve opened three new dispensaries in Florida and continued to expand its footprint with 31% of retail locations now outside of Florida. The company currently operates 196 retail dispensaries and over 4 million square feet of cultivation and processing capacity in the United States.

Looking ahead, Trulieve is well-positioned for growth with the Smart & Safe Florida initiative for adult use cannabis expected to be on the ballot in November 2024. Additionally, the federal rescheduling of cannabis to Schedule III could significantly reduce the tax burden and facilitate research, providing further growth opportunities for Trulieve.

Management's Commentary

"With strong performance in our core business and several meaningful catalysts on the horizon, the outlook has never been brighter," said Kim Rivers, Trulieve CEO. "The team has done a phenomenal job carrying forward the momentum from last year, driving further improvements in production and retail. Given our financial performance and significant scale in key markets, Trulieve is best positioned for the coming wave of growth catalysts."

Conclusion

Trulieve Cannabis Corp's first quarter results for 2024 reflect a company that is not only growing in terms of revenue and operational efficiency but also strategically positioning itself for significant future expansion. The improvements in net loss and strong cash flow generation underscore the company's financial health and operational prowess, making it a noteworthy player in the cannabis industry.

For more detailed information about Trulieve's financials and future outlook, interested parties can access the full earnings report and supplementary materials on the company's investor relations page.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Trulieve Cannabis Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.