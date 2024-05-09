Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA) Q1 2024 Earnings: Mixed Results Amid Operational Growth

Revenue Surpasses Expectations, Net Income Falls Short

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Total Revenue: Reached $415.2 million, up 7.5% from $386.3 million in the previous year, falling short of the estimated revenue of $703.83 million.
  • Gross Profit: Increased to $93.4 million, a 12.5% rise from $83.0 million year-over-year.
  • Operating Income: Declined significantly to $0.8 million, down 87.7% from $6.7 million in the prior year.
  • Net Income: Totaled $3.0 million, falling short of the estimated $7.76 million and down 59.3% from $7.3 million in the previous year.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported at $0.03, below the estimated $0.06 and a 50% decrease from the prior year's $0.06.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Increased by 18.1% to $19.9 million from $16.9 million in the prior year.
  • Implemented Providers: Grew by 17.3% to 4,359 providers from 3,716 in the previous year.
Article's Main Image

On May 9, 2024, Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA, Financial) released its financial results for the first quarter of 2024, revealing a complex performance characterized by revenue growth but a significant dip in net income. The details of these results can be explored in their 8-K filing.

Privia Health, a technology-driven, national physician-enablement company, collaborates with various healthcare entities to enhance physician practices and patient experiences through both in-person and virtual care settings. This quarter, while the company showed promising growth in revenue and operational metrics, it faced challenges in net income and operating income.

1788967551292829696.png

Financial Performance Overview

For Q1 2024, Privia Health reported a total revenue of $415.2 million, marking a 7.5% increase from $386.3 million in the same quarter the previous year. This growth surpasses the analyst revenue estimates of $703.83 million for the current quarter. Gross profit saw a healthy increase of 12.5%, rising to $93.4 million from $83.0 million in Q1 2023.

However, the company's net income presented a stark contrast, totaling $3.0 million, a 59.3% decrease from $7.3 million in the prior year. This fall in net income is primarily attributed to a substantial $11.9 million in non-cash stock compensation expense. Earnings per share (EPS) also halved from $0.06 to $0.03, missing the estimated EPS of $0.06.

Operational Highlights and Strategic Growth

Privia Health's operational metrics indicated robust growth. The number of implemented providers increased by 17.3% year-over-year, reaching 4,359. The company also reported a 10.2% increase in value-based care attributed lives, now totaling 1,143,000. Practice collections grew by 7.4% to $707.7 million.

The company's adjusted EBITDA improved by 18.1%, amounting to $19.9 million, reflecting continued operational efficiency and effective management of resources. This financial metric is crucial as it provides a clearer picture of the company’s operational performance by excluding non-recurring expenses and other non-cash charges.

Challenges and Forward-Looking Statements

Despite the revenue growth, the significant reduction in operating income, which plummeted by 87.7% to $0.8 million from $6.7 million, poses a challenge. This decrease highlights potential issues in cost management and operational efficiency that could impact future profitability.

Privia Health has reiterated its full-year 2024 guidance, projecting a stable growth trajectory. The guidance anticipates an increase in care margin and adjusted EBITDA, signaling confidence in the company's strategic initiatives and operational adjustments.

Conclusion

Privia Health's first quarter of 2024 illustrates a mixed financial landscape with significant revenue growth shadowed by challenges in net income and operating income. As the company continues to expand its provider base and improve its technology-driven platform, it remains poised to refine its strategies to enhance profitability and shareholder value. Investors and stakeholders will likely watch closely how Privia navigates its operational and financial hurdles in the upcoming quarters.

For more detailed information and to stay updated on Privia Health's progress, visit their investor relations website or join their upcoming earnings call, details of which can be found on their official website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Privia Health Group Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.