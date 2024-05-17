Magnite Inc (MGNI) Q1 2024 Earnings: Revenue and Contribution Growth Amid Challenges

Revenue Surpasses Estimates with a 15% Year-Over-Year Increase

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $149.3 million, up 15% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $124.24 million.
  • Net Loss: $17.8 million, significantly reduced from a net loss of $98.7 million in the previous year, but above the estimated net income of $0.75 million.
  • Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share: $0.05, an increase from $0.04 year-over-year, exceeding the estimated earnings per share of $0.00.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $25.0 million, up 7% from $23.3 million in Q1 2023, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 19%.
  • Contribution ex-TAC: $130.6 million, a 12% increase year-over-year, with CTV contribution growing by 18%.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $10.3 million, reflecting the company's ability to generate cash from its core operations.
  • Guidance: Q2 2024 Contribution ex-TAC expected between $142 million and $146 million, indicating continued growth momentum.
Article's Main Image

Magnite Inc (MGNI, Financial), a leading technology provider for monetizing digital advertising, announced its first quarter 2024 financial results on May 8, 2024. The company reported a significant increase in revenue and improvements in several key financial metrics, despite facing a net loss during the period. The detailed financial results can be accessed through Magnite's 8-K filing.

Company Overview

Magnite, formerly known as The Rubicon Project and later merged with Telaria and SpotX, operates as one of the largest independent sell-side platforms in the online advertising industry. The company has a strong focus on Connected TV (CTV) and digital video platforms, with approximately 45% of its revenue derived from the programmatic sale of CTV ad inventory.

Financial Performance Highlights

For Q1 2024, Magnite reported a revenue of $149.3 million, marking a 15% increase compared to $130.2 million in the same quarter of the previous year. This growth exceeded the analyst estimates which projected a revenue of $124.24 million. The Contribution excluding Traffic Acquisition Costs (ex-TAC) grew by 12% year-over-year to $130.6 million, with a significant 18% increase in CTV-related contribution.

Despite the revenue growth, the company faced a net loss of $17.8 million, which is an improvement from a $98.7 million loss in Q1 2023. The loss per share was reduced to $0.13 from $0.73 year-over-year. Non-GAAP earnings per share were reported at $0.05, up from $0.04 in the prior year's quarter.

Operational and Strategic Developments

Magnite's Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $25.0 million, representing a 19% margin, slightly down from 20% in Q1 2023. The company highlighted strong performance in CTV, particularly during the March Madness period, and noted significant growth in ad serving. The positive start to 2024 was attributed to a favorable ad spending environment and strategic market share gains.

Looking ahead, Magnite raised its full-year 2024 guidance, expecting Contribution ex-TAC to grow by at least 10%, with CTV anticipated to outperform other segments. Adjusted EBITDA margin is projected to expand by 100-150 basis points, and capital expenditures are estimated to be in the mid to high $40 million range.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2024, Magnite reported $252.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, a decrease from $326.2 million at the end of 2023. The total assets stood at $2.45 billion, with a slight decrease from $2.69 billion at the end of the previous year. The company generated an operating cash flow of $10.3 million during the quarter.

Conclusion

Magnite's first quarter of 2024 demonstrated robust revenue growth and a significant reduction in net loss, reflecting effective management and strategic positioning in the high-growth areas of CTV and digital advertising. While challenges remain, particularly in turning a net profit, the company's positive outlook and strategic initiatives are set to strengthen its market position and financial health in the upcoming periods.

For detailed insights and further information, investors and stakeholders are encouraged to refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Magnite Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.