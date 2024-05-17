Soho House & Co Inc (SHCO) Reports First Quarter 2024 Earnings: Misses EPS Estimates, Revenue Grows Modestly

Insight into Soho House & Co Inc's Q1 Financial Performance and Strategic Highlights

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $263.1 million, marking a 3.1% year-over-year increase and slightly above the estimated $262.60 million.
  • Net Loss: Recorded at $46.0 million, significantly wider than the estimated loss of $42.72 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Posted a loss of $0.24 per share, falling below the estimated loss of $0.22 per share.
  • Membership Growth: Total members increased to 261,571, up 9.9% year-over-year, with Soho House members growing by 17.4% to 198,021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Amounted to $19.3 million, a slight decrease from $20.1 million in the previous year, reflecting a margin contraction.
  • New Locations: Opened Soho House Portland and announced the upcoming opening of Soho House Sao Paulo.
  • Membership Revenue: Grew to $100.2 million, a significant 20.4% increase year-over-year, now accounting for 38.1% of total revenues.
Article's Main Image

Soho House & Co Inc (SHCO, Financial) released its 8-K filing on May 10, 2024, reporting the financial outcomes for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The company, a global membership platform that connects diverse members worldwide, disclosed a net loss of $46.0 million, with earnings per share (EPS) at -$0.24, falling short of the estimated -$0.22 EPS. However, total revenues reached $263.1 million, slightly surpassing the forecast of $262.6 million, marking a year-over-year increase of 3.1%.

1788977704712957952.png

Company Overview

Soho House & Co Inc operates a network of membership-based facilities including Soho Houses, standalone U.S. restaurants, and the Willows Inn in Palm Springs. The company's major revenue streams are segmented into the United Kingdom, North America, and Europe and the Rest of the World, with North America being the predominant revenue generator.

Financial Highlights and Challenges

The first quarter saw a significant growth in membership, with total members increasing to 261,571, up 9.9% year-over-year. Membership revenues also rose by 20.4% to $100.2 million, now accounting for 38.1% of total revenues. Despite this growth, the company faced a decline in In-House revenues by 5% to $110.4 million, with a notable -3% decrease in Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) on a like-for-like basis.

The reported net loss of $46.0 million compared unfavorably to the previous year's loss of $15.95 million, highlighting ongoing profitability challenges. Adjusted EBITDA also saw a slight decline from $20.1 million in Q1 2023 to $19.3 million in Q1 2024. These figures suggest that while membership growth is robust, profitability from core operations like room and food service is under pressure, possibly due to cost inflation and operational inefficiencies.

Strategic Developments and Future Outlook

Soho House & Co Inc continues to expand its global footprint, with new openings such as Soho House Portland and the upcoming Soho House Sao Paulo. The company's strategic focus remains on enhancing membership value and operational excellence. Despite the current financial setbacks, management remains optimistic about improving underlying trends and has consequently raised the midpoint of their Adjusted EBITDA guidance for fiscal 2024.

CEO Andrew Carnie expressed confidence in the brand's appeal and operational strategy, stating:

Our first quarter results are testament to the strong appeal of Soho House globally, with Soho House membership growing 17% year-on-year and our waitlist surpassing the 100,000 mark for the first time."

Analysis and Investor Implications

While Soho House & Co Inc's revenue growth aligns with market expectations, the deeper net loss than anticipated poses concerns. Investors might be cautious about the company's ability to translate membership growth into bottom-line improvements. The ongoing challenges in boosting profitability from in-house operations could be a critical area for potential investors to watch, especially in the context of economic uncertainties that might affect discretionary spending on luxury and leisure services.

Overall, Soho House & Co Inc's Q1 2024 performance illustrates a mixed financial landscape, with robust membership growth shadowed by profitability challenges. The company's future quarters will be crucial in demonstrating the effectiveness of its strategic initiatives in reversing the current downtrend in profitability.

For more detailed analysis and continuous updates, keep an eye on Soho House & Co Inc's developments on GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Soho House & Co Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.