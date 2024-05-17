DXP Enterprises Inc (DXPE) Reports Q1 2024 Earnings: Misses Revenue and Earnings Projections

Comprehensive Analysis of DXP Enterprises' Latest Financial Performance

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $412.6 million, down 2.7% year-over-year from $424.3 million, below estimates of $457.0 million.
  • Net Income: $11.3 million, down significantly from $17.6 million in the prior year, below the estimated $16.0 million.
  • EPS (Non-GAAP diluted): $0.74, compared to $0.95 year-over-year, below the estimated $0.94.
  • Free Cash Flow: Increased to $24.1 million, up 6.4% from $22.6 million in the previous year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $40.3 million, down from $43.1 million year-over-year, with a margin decrease to 9.8% from 10.2%.
  • Acquisitions: Completed the acquisitions of Hennesy Mechanical Sales, Kappe Associates, and Pro-Seal, Inc., enhancing service offerings and market reach.
  • Cash Position: Ended the quarter with $139.7 million in cash, supporting strategic initiatives and operational needs.
Article's Main Image

DXP Enterprises Inc (DXPE, Financial), a prominent distributor of products and services to industrial customers, released its 8-K filing on May 8, 2024, detailing the financial outcomes for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Houston-based company reported a decrease in sales and earnings per share compared to the previous year, alongside the execution of strategic acquisitions aimed at bolstering its market position.

1788983309435564032.png

Company Overview

DXP Enterprises operates through three main segments: Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions, and Supply Chain Services, with the majority of its revenue generated from the Service Centers segment. The company offers a comprehensive range of products and services including pumping solutions, supply chain services, and maintenance for various industrial applications. Its broad market reach spans across sectors such as General Industrial, Oil & Gas, and more.

Financial Performance Insights

For Q1 2024, DXP reported sales of $412.6 million, a slight increase of 1.4% sequentially from $407.0 million in Q4 2023 but a decrease of 2.7% from $424.3 million in Q1 2023. The company's net income stood at $11.3 million, significantly lower than the $17.6 million recorded in the same quarter the previous year. Earnings per diluted share were reported at $0.67, down from $0.95 in Q1 2023, with adjusted EPS at $0.74.

The company's Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $40.3 million, reflecting a decrease from $43.1 million year-over-year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin also saw a slight contraction from 10.2% to 9.8%. Despite these challenges, DXP achieved a 6.4% year-over-year increase in free cash flow, amounting to $24.1 million, and completed three strategic acquisitions, enhancing its service capabilities and market reach.

Strategic Moves and Market Position

David R. Little, Chairman and CEO of DXP, emphasized the company's sequential sales growth and robust free cash flow generation. He noted the positive impact of recent acquisitions and expressed optimism about the company's performance trajectory for the remainder of 2024. CFO Kent Yee highlighted the importance of the acquisitions and the company's strong free cash flow, which supports its growth initiatives.

The balance sheet remains solid with $139.7 million in cash and a secured leverage ratio of 2.3:1.0. This financial stability is crucial as DXP aims to drive both organic and acquisition-driven growth throughout the fiscal year.

Segment Performance

Performance varied across DXP's business segments. The Service Centers segment saw a revenue decrease of 5.7% year-over-year, while the Innovative Pumping Solutions segment grew by 21.0%. The Supply Chain Services segment experienced a 7.5% decline in revenue. These mixed results reflect the diverse challenges and opportunities within the different areas of DXP's operations.

Conclusion

Despite falling short of analyst expectations for both revenue and earnings per share, DXP Enterprises Inc (DXPE, Financial) is taking strategic steps to strengthen its market position through acquisitions and capitalizing on its robust free cash flow. The company's diversified service offerings and strategic focus on growth areas position it to potentially rebound and capitalize on market opportunities in the upcoming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from DXP Enterprises Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.