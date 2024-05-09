On May 9, 2024, Theodor Freye, Director at Valmont Industries Inc (VMI, Financial), executed a sale of 1,049 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing.

Valmont Industries Inc (VMI, Financial) specializes in producing and marketing various products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. The company's offerings include engineered support structures, coatings, irrigation, and utility support structures.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,049 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction continues a trend observed over the past year at Valmont Industries Inc, where there have been six insider sales and no insider buys.

Shares of Valmont Industries Inc were priced at $254 on the day of the sale, bringing the company's market cap to approximately $5.25 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 34.38, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 12.44.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Valmont Industries Inc is estimated at $292.72 per share, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.87.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation alignment.

