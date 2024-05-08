On May 8, 2024, Martin Kelly, the Chief Financial Officer of Apollo Global Management Inc (APO, Financial), sold 30,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail here.

Apollo Global Management Inc is a global alternative investment manager. The firm specializes in credit, private equity, and real assets, offering investment solutions across a range of strategies to a diverse group of investors.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 64,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The broader trend within the company shows a predominance of insider selling, with 17 sales and only 1 buy over the same period.

On the day of the sale, shares of Apollo Global Management Inc were priced at $111.29, resulting in a market cap of approximately $63.76 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 13.02, which is below both the industry median of 13.335 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, Apollo Global Management Inc is considered Modestly Undervalued. The GF Value of $128.76 suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.86.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company’s past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and potential future stock movements.

