Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Robert Kuhns sold 540 shares of TopBuild Corp (BLD, Financial) on May 9, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $406.53 per share.

TopBuild Corp specializes in the installation and distribution of insulation products to the construction industry. The company also provides garage doors, fireproofing and firestopping products, shelving, and other building materials.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 540 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 16 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, TopBuild Corp had a market cap of approximately $13.19 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 20.89, which is above both the industry median and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is considered significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.4, based on a GF Value of $290.99.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors, especially in the context of the company's current valuation metrics and stock performance trends.

