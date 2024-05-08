On May 8, 2024, Richard Jacquet, Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer of Coursera Inc (COUR, Financial), executed a sale of 16,273 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

Coursera Inc (COUR, Financial) is an education technology company that provides a platform for online learning. The company partners with universities and other organizations to offer online courses, certifications, and degrees in a variety of subjects.

The shares were sold at a price of $9.4 each, resulting in a total amount of approximately $152,766. The sale has adjusted the insider's holdings to a lower number of shares in Coursera Inc, which now stands at a total of 219,465 shares sold over the past year, with no shares purchased during the same period.

The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year at Coursera Inc, where there have been no insider buys but 115 insider sells. This pattern of transactions provides a glimpse into the insider sentiment towards the stock within the company.

As of the latest sale, Coursera Inc (COUR, Financial) holds a market cap of approximately $1.38 billion. The stock's current price of $9.4 reflects a GF Value of $19.17, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.49.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.