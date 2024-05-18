Curtis Warfield, a director at Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH, Financial), sold 1,025 shares of the company on May 8, 2024. The transaction was filed on May 10, 2024, as per the SEC Filing.

Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH, Financial) is a full-service restaurant chain, known for its steaks and a Western-themed atmosphere. The company operates over 600 locations across the United States and internationally.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,390 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 15 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc were priced at $165.82, resulting in a market cap of approximately $11.17 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 33.85, which is above both the industry median of 22.52 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Texas Roadhouse Inc is estimated at $128.52 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.29.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to investors tracking insider activity as an indicator of potential future stock performance.

