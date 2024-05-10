Q4 2024 Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2024 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Ajmera Realty and Infra India Limited Q4 and FY '24 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Anuj Sonpal from Valorem Advisor. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Anuj Sonpal -



Thank you, Steve. Good morning, everyone, and a very warm welcome to you all. My name is Anuj Sonpal from Valorem Advisors. We represent the Investor Relations of Ajmera Realty & Infra India Limited. On behalf of the company, I would like to thank you all for participating in the company's earnings call for the fourth quarter of financial year 2024. Please note that the operational updates of the quarter have already been shared in the second week of April 2024. The investor presentation and the press release based on the financial results adopted by the Board have also been uploaded on the stock exchange as well as the website and can be downloaded from the company's website as well.



Please note that some of the statements in today