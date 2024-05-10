Q1 2024 Humacyte Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Humacyte's first-quarter 2024 results conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.



I'll now turn the call over to Tom Johnson with LifeSci Advisors. Please go ahead.



Tom Johnson - LifeSci Advisors LLC - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. Before we proceed with the call, I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made during this call are forward-looking statements under US Federal Securities Law. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or present expectations.



Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from statements made on this call is contained in our periodic reports filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements made during this call speak only as of the date hereof and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, except as required