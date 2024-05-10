May 10, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
And then thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Lassonde Industries 2024 first quarter earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)
Before turning to management's prerecorded remarks, please be advised that this conference call will contain statements that are forward-looking and subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.
I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded today, Friday, May 10, 2024.
I would now like to turn the call over to Vince Timpano, President and Chief Operating Officer. Please go ahead.
Vince Timpano - Lassonde Industries Inc - President, Chief Operating Officer
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I am here with Eric Gemme, Chief Financial Officer of Lassonde Industries. Thank you for joining us for this discussion of the financial and operating results for our first quarter ended March 30, 2024. Our press release reporting these results was published yesterday after markets closed. It can be
Q1 2024 Lassonde Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript
