Q1 2024 Metallus Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Jennifer Beeman - Metallus Inc - Senior Manager Communications and Investor Relations



Good morning, and welcome to Metallus' first-quarter 2024 conference call. I'm Jennifer Beeman, Director of Communications and Investor Relations for Metallus. Joining me today is Mike Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer; Kris Westbrooks, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Kevin Raketich, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. You all should have received a copy of our press release, which was issued last night.



During today's conference call, we may make forward-looking statements as defined by the SEC. Our actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied due to a variety of factors, which we described in greater detail