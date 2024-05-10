Inspired Entertainment Inc (INSE) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strategic Growth and Operational Challenges

Discover how Inspired Entertainment Inc navigates through significant growth in its Interactive Business and addresses challenges in its Gaming Segment.

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Summary
  • EBITDA: Anticipated dramatic improvement in Q2, potentially a 50% sequential increase.
  • Interactive Business Revenue: Up 31% year-over-year on a functional currency basis.
  • Interactive Business EBITDA: Up 38% year-over-year on a functional currency basis.
  • Virtual Sports Business: Stabilization noted, with online Virtuals business growing 27% year-over-year.
  • Gaming Segment: Facing headwinds due to loss of a service contract and delayed rollout of Vantage cabinet.
  • Equipment Sales Backlog: At record levels, expected to drive improvement in Q2 and beyond.
  • Cost Reduction Plan: Targeting 40% EBITDA margins, with benefits expected later in the year.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 10, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Record levels of equipment sales backlog, indicating strong future revenue potential.
  • Interactive business recorded a strong quarter with revenue up 31% year-over-year on a functional currency basis and EBITDA up 38%.
  • Anticipated dramatic improvement in EBITDA in the second quarter, with a possible 50% sequential increase.
  • Successful launch of new products in the Interactive segment and expansion into new markets like Latin America.
  • Operational restructuring underway expected to generate significant company-wide margin improvement starting mostly in 2025.

Negative Points

  • Incurred over $10 million in expenses related to accounting restatement, impacting EBITDA and cash flow.
  • Delivery dates for equipment sales backlog moved to the second half of the year, delaying revenue recognition.
  • Virtual Sports business experienced a pullback, although it has begun to stabilize.
  • Loss of a service contract for SSBTs and delayed rollout of Vantage cabinet impacted the gaming segment.
  • Additional charges expected in Q2 related to ongoing remediation efforts around material weaknesses.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the early performance of the Hybrid Dealer and any comparisons to the live dealer product?
A: (Brooks Pierce - President, Inspired Entertainment Inc) The Hybrid Dealer is still in its early stages, currently with one product in one market in New Jersey. The performance has shown steady growth with occasional spikes from big plays. Comparisons to the live dealer product will be more relevant once the Roulette game is launched and the product is available in more markets.

Q: Are you still comfortable with the full-year consensus given the expected significant increase in EBITDA from Q1 to Q2?
A: (A. Lorne Weil - Executive Chairman, Inspired Entertainment Inc) The expectation is a 50% increase in EBITDA from Q1 to Q2, with further improvements expected in Q3, which is typically the peak quarter. The fourth quarter should also see benefits from a backlog of equipment sales. Overall, the company remains comfortable with the consensus, with minor possible deviations.

Q: What are the trends and expectations for the Virtual Sports segment, especially with new products like the NBA and NFL games?
A: (Brooks Pierce - President, Inspired Entertainment Inc) The Virtual Sports segment is seeing stabilization and growth, particularly with the new NBA and NFL games. The segment is expected to grow with new products and expansion into new geographies like Brazil. Early data from new markets and products are promising for continued growth.

Q: How does the consolidation in the U.S. slot supplier market affect your company's strategy or market share opportunities?
A: (Brooks Pierce - President, Inspired Entertainment Inc) The consolidation could present opportunities for Inspired Entertainment to expand or gain market share, especially as the company is not directly affected by the disruptions in Class II or Class III markets. The recent validation from WCLC and the focus on regulated VLT markets are seen as positive indicators for growth.

Q: Can you discuss the impact of the accounting issues mentioned at the beginning of the call and any expected future impacts?
A: (Marilyn Jentzen - Interim CFO, Inspired Entertainment Inc) The company incurred about $5 million in costs related to accounting issues in Q1. While some additional costs are expected in Q2 for ongoing remediation, they are anticipated to be significantly lower than in Q1.

Q: What are the prospects for market share growth in the Interactive business, particularly in the UK and North America?
A: (Brooks Pierce - President, Inspired Entertainment Inc) The Interactive business has seen substantial market share growth in the UK, currently at about 7%, with significant potential for further growth. In North America, the market share stands between 2% and 3%, indicating substantial room for expansion, especially given the ongoing focus on delivering high-quality games.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.