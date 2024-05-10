Release Date: May 10, 2024

Positive Points

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP is on track with its C-Corp conversion, expected to complete within 60 days, enhancing liquidity and investor base.

The company reported a 20% increase in average daily trading volume since announcing the C-Corp conversion, indicating growing investor interest.

Montana Renewables demonstrated operational improvements, with sequential monthly enhancements in production and cost efficiency.

Calumet successfully completed a planned turnaround at Shreveport on-time and on budget, showcasing strong execution capabilities.

The specialties business continues to show robust performance with five consecutive years of margin growth, driven by a strategic focus on commercial excellence and innovation.

Negative Points

Calumet experienced significant seasonal weakness in the Northern Rockies, impacting gasoline and asphalt realizations adversely.

The company recorded a loss of $14.5 million of adjusted EBITDA for the Montana business in the first quarter, primarily due to legacy operations.

The renewable diesel industry is currently facing lower than normal index margins, which has affected profitability across the sector.

Calumet's Montana Renewables faced challenges with expensive feedstock and inventory management, although these issues are being resolved.

The broader market conditions for renewable diesel remain uncertain, with regulatory and market dynamics posing risks to future performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more detail on the process of transitioning from disadvantaged to advantaged feedstock at MRL, and how the hydrogen unit has been performing since last fall's shutdown?

A: Louis Borgmann, CEO of Calumet GP, LLC, explained that moving from disadvantaged to advantaged feedstock has allowed them to switch to more discounted feeds with higher SAF yields, now that they have worked through the old, expensive feedstock. The hydrogen plant has been running well since its restart in December, with improvements each month. Bruce Fleming, EVP of Montana Renewables, added that the mechanical availability has been great, despite some challenges with feed logistics during the restart period.

Q: What are the expectations for cash flow generation and working capital management in the coming months, particularly with the seasonal factors at play?

A: Bruce Fleming and David Lunin, CFO and EVP, discussed that while there was a buildup of working capital in Q1 due to high inventory levels at Montana Renewables, this is expected to normalize in Q2. They anticipate a reduction in working capital needs as they progress through the year, contributing positively to the company's cash flow.

Q: How is the company progressing on debt reduction, and what is the leverage situation at Montana Renewables?

A: Bruce Fleming and Louis Borgmann addressed the company's overall strategy for debt reduction, emphasizing that there are no plans to increase debt at Montana Renewables unless it is associated with specific projects like the DOE loan for the MAX SAF expansion. The focus remains on using cash from operations to reduce debt levels across the company.

Q: Can you provide any updates on the MAX SAF expansion project and the potential for breaking out MRL results in financial reporting?

A: Bruce Fleming mentioned that the MAX SAF expansion is expected to be at least 18,000 barrels per day, which has been a consistent estimate. Louis Borgmann added that they plan to separately report Montana Renewables' financials starting from Q2, as the business has been performing distinctively from the legacy operations.

Q: What impact do you foresee from the recent guidance on the SAF tax credit, particularly regarding the use of canola oil?

A: Bruce Fleming clarified that all of their SAF production is from tallow, not canola oil. He emphasized the flexibility of their operations to toggle between diesel and SAF production, following market demands rather than being constrained by specific feedstocks.

Q: With the current pressure on index margins, what is the near-term utilization strategy for MRL?

A: Bruce Fleming stated that as the low-cost producer, they plan to continue operating at full capacity. This strategy aligns with their competitive positioning on the cost curve, ensuring they remain operational and financially viable even in a lower margin environment.

Q: How do you see the renewable diesel and biodiesel markets adjusting if the current low margin environment persists?

A: Bruce Fleming and Louis Borgmann discussed the likelihood of industry rationalization, including plant closures and shifts in production strategies. They expect regulatory adjustments, such as changes to the Renewable Volume Obligations (RVO), to help realign the market fundamentals and support a more sustainable operating environment for low-cost producers like Calumet.

