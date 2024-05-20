Diamondback Energy Inc's Dividend Analysis

An In-depth Look at Upcoming Dividends and Historical Performance

Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $1.97 per share, payable on 2024-05-22, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-05-14. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Diamondback Energy Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Diamondback Energy Inc Do?

Diamondback Energy is an independent oil and gas producer in the United States. The company operates exclusively in the Permian Basin. At the end of 2023, the company reported net proven reserves of 2.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged about 448,000 barrels per day in 2023, at a ratio of 59% oil, 21% natural gas liquids, and 20% natural gas.

A Glimpse at Diamondback Energy Inc's Dividend History

Diamondback Energy Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2018. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Diamondback Energy Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Diamondback Energy Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.02% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 4.58%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Diamondback Energy Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 74.60%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 93.80% per year. Based on Diamondback Energy Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Diamondback Energy Inc stock as of today is approximately 109.90%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2024-03-31, Diamondback Energy Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.44. Diamondback Energy Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Diamondback Energy Inc's profitability 8 out of 10 as of 2024-03-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 7 years out of past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Diamondback Energy Inc's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Diamondback Energy Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Diamondback Energy Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 37.70% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 83.04% of global competitors. The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Diamondback Energy Inc's earnings increased by approximately 88.50% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 92.98% of global competitors. Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 35.10%, which outperforms approximately 84.91% of global competitors.

Next Steps

Given Diamondback Energy Inc's robust dividend payments, impressive dividend growth rate, sustainable payout ratio, and strong profitability and growth metrics, the company stands as a potentially attractive option for investors seeking dividend income. As the market evolves, keeping an eye on these indicators will be crucial for assessing the ongoing attractiveness of Diamondback Energy Inc as an investment. For further analysis and to find other high-dividend yield opportunities, GuruFocus Premium users can use the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.