Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN) Q1 2024 Earnings: Misses Analyst Net Loss Projections

Comprehensive Analysis of Terns Pharmaceuticals' First Quarter Financial Performance and Strategic Updates

Author's Avatar
10 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Loss: Reported a net loss of $22.4 million for Q1 2024, which was better than the estimated net loss of $24.83 million.
  • Research and Development Expenses: R&D expenses increased to $18.6 million in Q1 2024 from $17.1 million in Q1 2023.
  • General and Administrative Expenses: G&A expenses slightly decreased to $6.9 million in Q1 2024 from $7.1 million in the same quarter the previous year.
  • Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities stood at $240.7 million as of March 31, 2024, down from $263.4 million at the end of 2023.
  • Earnings Per Share: Net loss per share was $0.30 for Q1 2024, compared to $0.31 for Q1 2023.
  • Corporate Developments: Announced key executive appointments and anticipates sufficient funds to support operations into 2026.
  • Future Outlook: Expects to report significant trial data from lead programs TERN-701 and TERN-601 in the second half of 2024.
Article's Main Image

On May 13, 2024, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN, Financial) disclosed its financial outcomes for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, through an 8-K filing. The company, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical entity, is at the forefront of developing innovative small-molecule therapies aimed at treating serious diseases like oncology and obesity.

Financial Highlights and Performance Analysis

Terns Pharmaceuticals reported a net loss of $22.4 million for Q1 2024, which is a slight increase compared to the net loss of $21.5 million in Q1 2023. This net loss translates to a per-share loss of $0.30, which is an improvement from the $0.31 loss per share in the previous year. This performance narrowly missed analyst estimates, which had anticipated a net loss of $24.83 million, or $0.34 per share.

The company's research and development (R&D) expenses rose to $18.6 million from $17.1 million year-over-year, reflecting its ongoing investment in advancing its clinical programs. General and administrative (G&A) expenses slightly decreased to $6.9 million from $7.1 million. Despite these fluctuations, the overall cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities stood at $240.7 million, a decrease from $263.4 million at the end of December 2023. However, Terns expects these funds to sustain its planned operations into 2026.

Strategic Developments and Future Outlook

Amidst financial reporting, Terns Pharmaceuticals also highlighted significant advancements in its drug development pipeline. Key updates include ongoing Phase 1 trials for TERN-701 and TERN-601, targeting chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) and obesity, respectively. Notably, the FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation to TERN-701 for CML treatment in March 2024, potentially accelerating its development pathway.

The company eagerly anticipates interim and top-line data from these trials expected in the second half of 2024. Additionally, Terns is exploring the therapeutic potential of TERN-501 for metabolic diseases and continues its discovery efforts on TERN-800 series for obesity treatment.

Corporate Leadership Updates

In terms of corporate governance, April 2024 saw the appointment of Melita Sun Jung as Chief Business Officer. May 2024 marked another significant change with the announcement of Scott Harris as the new Chief Development Officer, succeeding Erin Quirk, M.D., who will be departing from her role as President, Head of Research and Development.

Conclusion

While Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN, Financial) reported a slightly higher net loss than the previous year, it remains well-capitalized to pursue its strategic objectives. The company's robust pipeline and strategic leadership adjustments position it to potentially deliver long-term value to stakeholders, pending the successful progression of its clinical trials and regulatory achievements.

For detailed financial tables and further information about Terns Pharmaceuticals' strategic initiatives and upcoming milestones, interested parties are encouraged to view the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.