Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)'s Winning Formula: Financial Metrics and Competitive Strengths

Exploring the Robust Financial Health and Growth Prospects of Bio-Techne Corp

Author's Avatar
46 minutes ago

Bio-Techne Corp (TECH, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts alike, thanks to its strong financial performance and promising growth trajectory. With its shares currently priced at $82.50, Bio-Techne Corp has enjoyed a daily gain of 1.97%, and an impressive three-month increase of 22.33%. A detailed analysis, supported by the GF Score, positions Bio-Techne Corp for significant future growth.

1790034786006495232.png

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It evaluates stocks based on five key aspects: financial strength, profitability, growth, GF Value, and momentum. These aspects are weighted differently to calculate a composite score that ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 indicating the highest potential for outperformance. Bio-Techne Corp boasts a GF Score of 94, signaling strong future performance potential.

Understanding Bio-Techne Corp's Business

Bio-Techne Corp, headquartered in Minnesota, is a prominent life sciences manufacturer that serves the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and diagnostic markets. The company operates through two main segments: protein sciences and diagnostics and genomics. Protein sciences, which account for 75% of revenue, focus on equipment and consumables for protein analysis and research antibodies. The diagnostics segment offers products for cancer assays and diagnostic manufacturers. With a market cap of $13.00 billion and annual sales of $1.15 billion, Bio-Techne Corp maintains a significant presence in the U.S. (55% of revenue) and has substantial operations in EMEA (20%), the U.K. (5%), and APAC (15%).

1790034806386618368.png

Financial Strength and Stability

Bio-Techne Corp's financial robustness is evident in its Interest Coverage ratio of 14.62, significantly above the benchmark favored by investment guru Benjamin Graham. Additionally, its Altman Z-Score of 12.42 indicates a strong buffer against financial distress, and a Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.43 showcases prudent debt management.

Profitability and Growth Metrics

The company's profitability is highlighted by an impressive Operating Margin of 24.26% in 2023, reflecting a consistent upward trend over the past five years. This growth in profitability is complemented by a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 14.4%, outperforming 66.5% of its peers in the biotechnology industry.

1790034825504256000.png

Conclusion: A Strong Candidate for Market Outperformance

Considering Bio-Techne Corp's robust financial strength, impressive profitability, and consistent growth metrics, the GF Score underscores the company's exceptional position for potential market outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore other high-performing companies using the GF Score Screen available to GuruFocus Premium members.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.