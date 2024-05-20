Bio-Techne Corp (TECH, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts alike, thanks to its strong financial performance and promising growth trajectory. With its shares currently priced at $82.50, Bio-Techne Corp has enjoyed a daily gain of 1.97%, and an impressive three-month increase of 22.33%. A detailed analysis, supported by the GF Score, positions Bio-Techne Corp for significant future growth.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It evaluates stocks based on five key aspects: financial strength, profitability, growth, GF Value, and momentum. These aspects are weighted differently to calculate a composite score that ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 indicating the highest potential for outperformance. Bio-Techne Corp boasts a GF Score of 94, signaling strong future performance potential.

Understanding Bio-Techne Corp's Business

Bio-Techne Corp, headquartered in Minnesota, is a prominent life sciences manufacturer that serves the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and diagnostic markets. The company operates through two main segments: protein sciences and diagnostics and genomics. Protein sciences, which account for 75% of revenue, focus on equipment and consumables for protein analysis and research antibodies. The diagnostics segment offers products for cancer assays and diagnostic manufacturers. With a market cap of $13.00 billion and annual sales of $1.15 billion, Bio-Techne Corp maintains a significant presence in the U.S. (55% of revenue) and has substantial operations in EMEA (20%), the U.K. (5%), and APAC (15%).

Financial Strength and Stability

Bio-Techne Corp's financial robustness is evident in its Interest Coverage ratio of 14.62, significantly above the benchmark favored by investment guru Benjamin Graham. Additionally, its Altman Z-Score of 12.42 indicates a strong buffer against financial distress, and a Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.43 showcases prudent debt management.

Profitability and Growth Metrics

The company's profitability is highlighted by an impressive Operating Margin of 24.26% in 2023, reflecting a consistent upward trend over the past five years. This growth in profitability is complemented by a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 14.4%, outperforming 66.5% of its peers in the biotechnology industry.

Conclusion: A Strong Candidate for Market Outperformance

Considering Bio-Techne Corp's robust financial strength, impressive profitability, and consistent growth metrics, the GF Score underscores the company's exceptional position for potential market outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore other high-performing companies using the GF Score Screen available to GuruFocus Premium members.

