On May 9, 2024, Robert Buesinger, EVP, HIP, IT & Digital at Westlake Corp (WLK, Financial), executed a sale of 3,500 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing.

Westlake Corp (WLK, Financial) is a global manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers, and building products. The company's offerings include essential materials for construction, automotive, and consumer goods industries.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 11,715 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within Westlake Corp, where there have been eight insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Westlake Corp were priced at $158.5. This pricing positions the company with a market cap of approximately $20.26 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 79.18, significantly above both the industry median of 24.03 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Westlake Corp is estimated at $114.08 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.39.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

