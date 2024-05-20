Chuck Royce's Strategic Moves in Q1 2024: A Deep Dive into Haynes International's Significant Reduction

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Insights from the Latest 13F Filing Highlight Key Portfolio Adjustments

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned figure in small-cap investing, recently disclosed his investment activities for the first quarter of 2024 through the latest 13F filing. As the portfolio manager of Royce Pennsylvania Mutual Fund since 1972, Royce has built a reputation for his meticulous investment strategy focused on small to mid-sized companies with robust financials and promising futures. Holding a bachelor's degree from Brown University and an MBA from Columbia University, his investment philosophy centers on acquiring stocks at prices less than their estimated enterprise value.

1790079696613044224.png

Summary of New Buys

During the first quarter, Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) expanded his portfolio by adding 84 new stocks. Noteworthy new acquisitions include:

  • Exponent Inc (EXPO, Financial), purchasing 212,046 shares valued at approximately $17.53 million, making up 0.16% of the portfolio.
  • WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS, Financial), with 222,660 shares, representing about 0.1% of the portfolio and valued at $11.25 million.
  • Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP, Financial), acquiring 248,566 shares, which constitute 0.09% of the portfolio, totaling around $10.45 million.

Key Position Increases

Royce also significantly increased his stakes in several companies, including:

  • Haemonetics Corp (HAE, Financial), where he added 300,259 shares, bringing his total to 1,266,614 shares. This increase had a 0.23% impact on his portfolio, with the total value reaching approximately $108.11 million.
  • Shutterstock Inc (SSTK, Financial), with an additional 517,378 shares, resulting in a total of 624,037 shares and valued at about $28.59 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

In Q1 2024, Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) exited 73 positions, including:

  • Fair Isaac Corp (FICO, Financial), selling all 21,841 shares, impacting the portfolio by -0.23%.
  • WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS, Financial), liquidating all 169,992 shares, which had a -0.1% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Significant reductions were made in several holdings, notably:

  • Haynes International Inc (HAYN, Financial), where Royce cut his position by 508,458 shares, a 75.97% decrease, affecting the portfolio by -0.27%. The stock's average trading price was $57.61 during the quarter.
  • LCI Industries Inc (LCII, Financial), reducing his stake by 167,321 shares, a 36.1% decrease, with a -0.19% portfolio impact. The stock traded at an average price of $117.65 during the quarter.

Portfolio Overview

As of the first quarter of 2024, Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 873 stocks. Top holdings were 1.32% in Air Lease Corp (AL, Financial), 1.09% in Arcosa Inc (ACA, Financial), and 1.09% in MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI, Financial). The portfolio is well-diversified across all 11 industries, with significant concentrations in Industrials, Technology, and Financial Services.

1790079778318086144.png

1790079799142805504.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.