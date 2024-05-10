On May 10, 2024, Peter Browning, Director at ScanSource Inc (SCSC, Financial), sold 7,490 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 16,990 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

ScanSource Inc is a technology company that provides products and solutions in technology areas such as point-of-sale (POS), barcode, physical security, video, voice, data networking, and emerging technologies. The company operates globally, serving as a link between manufacturers and resellers in various technology markets.

Shares of ScanSource Inc were priced at $46.44 on the day of the sale. This pricing positions the company with a market cap of approximately $1.16 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 14.86, which is below both the industry median of 23.875 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value assessment, ScanSource Inc is currently significantly overvalued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.44, based on a GF Value of $32.17. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 10 insider sells at ScanSource Inc, indicating a trend of insider selling.

This recent transaction by the insider might interest investors and analysts tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.