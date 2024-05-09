On May 9, 2024, Xuong Nguyen, the Chief Operating Officer of StoneX Group Inc (SNEX, Financial), sold 6,909 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail here.

StoneX Group Inc (SNEX, Financial) is a diversified financial services organization providing financial products and advisory services. The company's services include execution, risk management, and advisory services, market intelligence, and clearing services across asset classes and markets around the world.

The shares were sold at a price of $80 each, resulting in a total transaction amount of $552,720. Following this transaction, the insider's direct ownership in the company stands adjusted as per the latest SEC filings.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 6,909 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale follows a trend observed in the company, where there have been 23 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

As of the latest trading session, StoneX Group Inc (SNEX, Financial) has a market cap of approximately $2.39 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 10.07, which is lower than the industry median of 19.43 and also below the company’s historical median.

The current stock price of $80, compared to the GF Value of $55.51, indicates that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.44.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples like price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to current and potential investors trying to understand market sentiment and the financial health of StoneX Group Inc (SNEX, Financial).

