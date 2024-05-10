On May 10, 2024, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of AECOM (ACM, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $93.51 per share.

AECOM is a global provider of professional technical and management support services to a broad range of markets, including transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, water, and government.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 16,820 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed over the last year, where there have been six insider sells and no insider buys.

The shares of AECOM were trading at $93.51 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $12.52 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of AECOM shares is estimated at $93.88, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider may provide investors with context regarding the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

