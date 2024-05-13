Q1 2024 Chailease Holding Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Chailease's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Following management's prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is now being recorded. I would like to turn the call over to Vic Wang, Project Vice President of Chailease Holdings. Mr. Wang, please go ahead.



Vic Wang -



Hi. Good evening, everyone. I would like to welcome everyone to Chinese Holding First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. With me this evening is Ms. Sharon Fan, Head of IR, and she will open to your questions in Q&A period. I will walk you through this quarter's earnings presentation, which is available for download on our corporate website under the IR section.



As a reminder, please refer to the disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements at the front of the presentation. The agenda we are going to cover for today on Slide 3 includes management highlights, first quarter 2024 consolidated performance review followed by the