Q1 2024 Banco BTG Pactual SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the first quarter of 2024 Results Conference Call of Banco BTG Pactual. With us here today, we have Roberto Sallouti, Renato Cohn and Julie Rocha. We would like to inform you that this event is being recorded and all participants will be in a listen-only mode during the bank's presentation. After Banco BTG Pactual's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session for investors and analysts when further instructions will be given. Today, we have a simultaneous webcast that may be accessed through the webcast www.btgpactual.com/ir and the platform. There will be a replay facility for this call from today. Before proceeding, let me mention that this call may contain forward-looking statements relating to the prospects of the business, estimates for operating and financial results and those related to the growth prospects of Banco BTG Pactual. These are merely projections, and as such, are based exclusively on the expectations of Banco BTG Pactual's management concerning the future of the business. Such