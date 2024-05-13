Q1 2024 Hyperfine Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon and welcome to Hyperfine's first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded for replay purposes.



I would now like to turn the call over to Marissa Bych from Gilmartin Group for introductory disclosures.



Marissa Bych - Gilmartin Group LLC - Investor Relation



Thank you for joining today's call. Earlier today, Hyperfine released financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website as well as sec.gov.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



Any statements contained in this call that relate to expectations or predictions of future events, results or performance are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including, without